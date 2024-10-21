Havells investors to monitor valuations, Lloyd turnaround closely

All said, Havells’ pricey valuations are a hurdle. The stock trades at 56 times FY26 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Consistent improvement in Lloyd’s margin is a trigger. While Lloyd still incurred loss at the Ebit level, its Q2 Ebitda margin rose to 14%, up from 13.2% in Q1FY25 and about 4% in Q1FY24. Last quarter’s 19% revenue growth was aided by rising sales of non-air conditioning products. Lloyd has initiated sales in West Asia but expects traction in FY26 only.