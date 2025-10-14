HCL sails through Q2 smoothly. Now it's preparing for the AI battleground
While HCL Tech’s relatively better revenue growth and cash flow profile are among the positives, its valuations, a tad higher than TCS and Infosys Ltd, leave no room for disappointment.
HCL Technologies Ltd weathered the macroeconomic slowdown with better-than-estimated revenue growth and margin in the September quarter (Q2FY26). Sequentially, constant currency (CC) revenue grew 2.4% and Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 17.4%.