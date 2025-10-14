HCL sails through Q2 smoothly. Now it's preparing for the AI battleground

Ebit margin guidance for FY26 was maintained at 17-18%. However, wage hikes, furloughs, and restructuring expenses, which are expected to continue in Q3, might spill over into Q4. This may keep margin capped nearer to the lower end of guidance. Wage hikes effective from 1 October are expected to impact margins by 70-80 bps in Q3FY26, with around 40-50 bps incremental impact in Q4FY26, the management said.