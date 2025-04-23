HCL Q4: Positives in play, but the downgrades keep coming
Summary
- Robust deal wins and a confident FY26 guidance lifted investor mood, but analysts remain cautious as execution risks and premium valuations weigh on sentiment.
HCL Technologies Ltd’s investors are upbeat, especially in a world where global macroeconomic gloom has lately kept IT stocks on tenterhooks. HCL’s shares surged almost 8% on Wednesday following its March quarter (Q4FY25) results. Sequentially, the company’s revenue dropped 0.8% in constant currency (CC) terms last quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of a 0.5% revenue drop, hurt by the usual seasonality in its software business.