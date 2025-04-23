HCL Q4: Positives in play, but the downgrades keep coming

HCL secured new deals worth a total contract value of approximately $3 billion in Q4FY25, bolstered by a mega deal, up from $2.1 billion in Q3FY25. This brings the total for FY25 to $9.4 billion. The deal pipeline remains robust, with near-record levels, and artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI are integral components of most deals in the pipeline, it said. Both the Americas and the EU have seen considerable growth in the deal pipeline.