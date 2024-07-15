HCL starts FY25 on a soft note; bumpy path ahead
Summary
HCL Technologies Ltd’s June quarter (Q1FY25) results were subdued on some crucial parameters. The large-cap IT company’s revenue declined 1.6% sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms. The key segment IT and business services’ CC revenue dropped 1.5% sequentially, primarily due to seasonality, which was anticipated. Among verticals, manufacturing, financial services and life sciences were the drags. On the other hand, telecommunications and retail did well, helping to contain the revenue drop. Among geographies, Europe was a big disappointment last quarter and revenues from the Americas were muted.