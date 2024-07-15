HCL starts FY25 on a soft note; bumpy path ahead

Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin declined 50 basis points sequentially to 17.1%, largely in-line with analysts’ expectations. One basis point is 0.01%. Higher employee costs weighed on the Ebit margin; however, lower subcontracting costs helped limit the margin drop. For FY25, the management has maintained its margin guidance of 18-19%. The company should report near the lower end of the guided range, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.“We expect HCLT’s margins in IT services to recover in the next threequarters; however, there is an overhang of wage hikes for the year," it said in a report dated 13 July.The research house expects HCL to deliver 18.3% Ebit margin in FY25, which should recover to18.6% in FY26 as growth improves.