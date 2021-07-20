HCL Tech down 3% as earnings continue to disappoint

Analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd expect HCL to deliver a strong 2QFY22 followed by a decent 2HFY22, resulting in a 12.4% organic dollar revenue growth in FY22. However, while the company may see an uptick in organic revenue growth, it is likely to be lower than that of its peers, where organic growth hierarchy will be Infosys, TCS and Wipro, the domestic brokerage house said in a report.