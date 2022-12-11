HCL Tech puts IT investors on edge

But as things stand, there is uncertainty on how the demand environment would pan out in FY24. To be sure, investors seemed to have acknowledged this. The Nifty IT index has fallen by 24.6% so far in CY22. Valuations of IT firms have cooled off meaningfully from their highs, but they remain higher compared to long-term averages. “Currently, shares of tier-1 IT stocks are trading at a premium of only 12% versus the ten-year average price-to-earnings (PE) multiples. In comparison, tier-2 IT stocks are at a higher premium of 30% versus the 10-year average PE multiples," Chandra said. As such, triggers for meaningful near-term upsides appear few and far between for now.