At HCL Tech, strong deal wins cushion dull Q4 performance

Marred by one-off items, its operating margin took a sharper-than-expected hit. For the quarter, Ebit margin declined 630 basis points (bps) sequentially to 16.6%. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in