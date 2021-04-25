At HCL Tech, strong deal wins cushion dull Q4 performance

At HCL Tech, strong deal wins cushion dull Q4 performance3 min read . 01:01 AM IST
HCL Tech margins were hit by the one-time special bonus of ₹728 crore offered to staff, salary hikes
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HCL Tech margins were hit by the one-time special bonus of ₹728 crore offered to staff, salary hikes
The March quarter earnings performance of IT services provider HCL Technologies Ltd was hardly exciting.
Marred by one-off items, its operating margin took a sharper-than-expected hit. For the quarter, Ebit margin declined 630 basis points (bps) sequentially to 16.6%. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.