HCL Tech’s rich valuation clouds re-rating prospects

Valuation concerns

Importantly, the stock’s steep rally of 25% in 2024, ahead of the Nifty IT’s returns, means valuations are now expensive. At FY26 price-to-earnings, the HCL stock is trading at a multiple of 26x, showed Bloomberg data. Valuations are now almost at par with giants Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd. In the past, HCL has traded at a discount to these competitors. In fact, HCL is now trading at a 5% discount to the Nifty IT versus a 20% discount historically, according to HDFC Securities.