Shrinking margin leaves HCLTech stock with no room for error
Higher sales and marketing investments, lower utilisation, client bankruptcy shrunk the mid cap IT company's Q1 margin, causing the stock to drop 3% on Tuesday.
HCL Technologies Ltd’s sequential margin contraction in the June quarter (Q1FY26) comes as a rude shock, even though the first quarter of a financial year is typically weak for the company owing to seasonality in its software business.Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) marginfell 170 basis points (bps)to 16.3%, missingthe consensus estimate of 17.3%.