HCL Tech trails bigger peers despite strong third quarter

“The company expects revenue growth of 2-3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) in constant currency in Q4 (organic growth 1-2%). Q4 guidance is a tad lower than expectations (compared to 0.5%-2.5% from Infosys and 1.5%- 3.5% from Wipro)," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. Besides, the margin guidance for the year implies a drop in profitability in Q4, which is also a damper as far as investor sentiment goes. There was some impact of the wage hikes in the December quarter, but the residual impact is expected in Q4.