HCL’s Q3 revenue is rosy, but the margin is a sore point

The management indicated that margins in its key revenue generator —the IT Services business segment— declined about 2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter from 18.9% to 17%. Analysts said factors such as costs on salary increment, retention and recruitment, and transition weighed on margins. HCL’s management said it expects margins to be under pressure for the next few quarters. For FY22, the Ebit margin could be at the lower end of the margin guidance of 19-21%. “The margin outlook on IT Services was below estimate as HCL struggles to absorb the impact of an adverse supply scenario. While it will be raising prices across accounts, we expect the margin to stay at the lower end of its current guidance for FY23 before recovering in FY24," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report.

