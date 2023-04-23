HCL’s Q4 is just band-aid, at best1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:34 PM IST
HCL’s performance was not as bad as feared. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue fell 1.2% sequentially, lower than consensus expectations of a 1.5% fall.
March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd were back-to-back disappointments. In that backdrop, the earnings of HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) offers some solace to jittery IT investors.
