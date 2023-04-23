March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings of IT giants Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd were back-to-back disappointments. In that backdrop, the earnings of HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) offers some solace to jittery IT investors.

HCL’s performance was not as bad as feared. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue fell 1.2% sequentially, lower than consensus expectations of a 1.5% fall. The IT and business services segment, a key revenue generator, grew 1.6% sequentially in CC terms. But, performances of engineering and R&D business (ER&D) and software segments were subdued. In Q4, HCL did better than Infosys on the revenue metric, but it lagged TCS. (See chart)

HCL management acknowledged the delay in decision-making in discretionary spending by clients. That said, demand for cost takeout deals and vendor consolidation remains strong. For FY24, HCL has guided for CC year-on-year (y-o-y) revenue growth of 6-8%. Recall that Infosys has guided for a muted 4-7% y-o-y CC revenue growth for FY24.

HCL’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin at 18.1% just missed consensus expectations of 18.4%, impacted by high employee costs. For FY24, HCL sees Ebit margin at 18-19%.

In Q4, two factors stood out and were in sharp contrast to TCS and Infosys. HCL performed well in the North America region, and its financial services segment saw a 6.9% sequential growth. These came as positive surprises. Relatively lower exposure to the troubled banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and large deal ramp-ups in the BFSI vertical aided growth for HCL, said analysts. While this does give HCL some edge over peers, the risk of a recession cannot be downplayed. “HCLT has fared better in Q4, particularly in North America and BFSI, unlike peers. However, rising demand uncertainty as a US recession nears remains a concern," said Jefferies India analysts.

In short, some bright spots in HCL’s results are not enough to re-ignite investors’ confidence in IT sector. Little wonder then that a slew of brokerages have trimmed HCL’s FY24 earnings estimates. “HCLT results reinforce our view that services growth, while not immune to slow down, will outgrow tier-1 IT peers," Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 21 April. However, the slowdown in ER&D segment prevents a more constructive stance, added the report. Gloomy macros apart, some company-specific concerns linger. For instance, the management has guided for a higher-than-expected tax rate for FY24. Secondly, commentary on pricing is not encouraging, and indicates that there is no scope for improved pricing in FY24.

“The sense we get from HCLT commentary is that the worst on the macro front is over, which is contrary to our belief," Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in a report. “In very near term, stock may react positively to the better than feared results. However, we remain concerned about likely pressures emerging in H2FY24," the report said. HCL stock ended up 1.1% on Friday.

Meanwhile, HCL is trading at FY25 price-to-earnings multiple of 15.49 times—a discount to TCS and Infosys—showed Bloomberg data. “HCL offers more valuation comfort compared to TCS and Infosys, considering that all Indian IT companies face a common threat," said Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst at Axis Securities. “HCL’s service revenue growth guidance (6.5-8.5% y-o-y in CC terms), which is comparable to Infosys, indicates HCL is better placed than Infosys. Valuation gap between HCL and Infosys is poised to narrow," he added.