HCL’s Q4 is just band-aid, at best

In short, some bright spots in HCL’s results are not enough to re-ignite investors’ confidence in IT sector. Little wonder then that a slew of brokerages have trimmed HCL’s FY24 earnings estimates. “HCLT results reinforce our view that services growth, while not immune to slow down, will outgrow tier-1 IT peers," Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 21 April. However, the slowdown in ER&D segment prevents a more constructive stance, added the report. Gloomy macros apart, some company-specific concerns linger. For instance, the management has guided for a higher-than-expected tax rate for FY24. Secondly, commentary on pricing is not encouraging, and indicates that there is no scope for improved pricing in FY24.

