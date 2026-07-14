HCL Tech: Despite strong deal wins, risk-reward remains unfavourable

HCL Technologies Ltd did better than expected on select parameters in the June quarter (Q1FY27)—a seasonally weak one for the company. Sequentially, constant currency (CC) revenue for IT services segment was flat; for engineering and R&D it fell 3.7%, hurt by discretionary spending cuts at two US telecom clients; and for software the metric rose 2.2%.
Total contract value (TCV) of net new deal wins at $2.41 billion was solid and highest-ever Q1 bookings, versus $1.94 billion in Q4FY26. Q1 deal wins were broad-based across geographies and segments. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin rose 40 basis points sequentially to 16.9%, marginally ahead of consensus estimates. Expansion was aided by restructuring savings and forex benefits, partially offset by seasonal headwinds and lower engineering and R&D (ERD) revenue.