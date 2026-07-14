HCL Tech: Despite strong deal wins, risk-reward remains unfavourable

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read14 Jul 2026, 02:01 PM IST
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HCLTech reported its highest-ever first-quarter deal bookings with total contract value of $2.41 billion.(HCL Technologies)
Summary
So far in 2026, HCL shares are down 27%. It trades at FY28 PE multiple of 15 – a premium to larger peers TCS and Infosys, shows Bloomberg data. HCL’s narrowing growth differential, coupled with data-centre investment risk, makes the risk-reward unattractive, said a Nuvama Research report.

HCL Technologies Ltd did better than expected on select parameters in the June quarter (Q1FY27)—a seasonally weak one for the company. Sequentially, constant currency (CC) revenue for IT services segment was flat; for engineering and R&D it fell 3.7%, hurt by discretionary spending cuts at two US telecom clients; and for software the metric rose 2.2%.

Total contract value (TCV) of net new deal wins at $2.41 billion was solid and highest-ever Q1 bookings, versus $1.94 billion in Q4FY26. Q1 deal wins were broad-based across geographies and segments. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin rose 40 basis points sequentially to 16.9%, marginally ahead of consensus estimates. Expansion was aided by restructuring savings and forex benefits, partially offset by seasonal headwinds and lower engineering and R&D (ERD) revenue.

Also Read | HCLTech reverses course, bets $365 million on data centre business

Despite select bright spots, HCL retained CC FY27 guidance for overall and IT services revenue growth at 1–4% and 1.5–4.5%, respectively. With macro conditions unchanged from last quarter and continued headwinds at two key accounts, HCL has held off on revising its targets. Also, the recently-inked mega deal worth $1.14 billion with a European Global F-50 company is expected to start contributing from FY28. “HCL needs 1.5% compound quarterly growth rate for the next three quarters to achieve the mid-point of the services revenue guidance – decent order book provides some comfort,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Sector challenges

But client-specific issues in some verticals could prove growth dampeners. The management said that banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) remains its strongest vertical, supported by AI-led wallet share gains and healthy demand for data and analytics. Technology and telecom are feeling the heat of weak discretionary spending. Life sciences & healthcare continues to face headwinds from the rollover of earlier regulatory programs and a weak US healthcare market.

In its Q4FY26 earnings call, HCL management cautioned that AI-driven deflation could lower revenue by 2–3% across its portfolio. “This sets a negative outlook for the next few years and not increasing the FY27 revenue growth guidance despite better-than-expected revenue growth and strong TCV numbers leads us to believe that revenue deflation will be seen sooner than expected,” said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

Also Read | LTM needs faster revenue growth to meet FY27 goal

The Jaspersoft acquisition has been completed, but as per the management, its FY27 revenue growth guidance is entirely organic. The acquired business is expected to contribute $10-15 million per quarter from Q2FY27. Ebit margin guidance was maintained at 17.5–18.5%, which already includes restructuring costs. Margins are expected to be range-bound through FY27-28 as AI investments offset operating leverage.

HCL’s Advanced AI revenue (nearly 4.7% of overall revenue) increased to $171 million, up 10.6% sequentially in CC terms. HCL is entering the AI data centre business targeting full-stack AI infrastructure and managed services. An initial 3,500 crore investment is planned toward a 50MW AI data centre capacity with the overall opportunity potentially requiring around 35,000 crore, to be funded through a mix of debt, equity and partnerships. Also, in June, HCL acquired a 10.5% stake for $150 million in Sarvam AI, which is India’s full stack sovereign AI company.

So far in 2026, HCL shares are down 27%. It trades at FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 15—a premium to larger peers Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, shows Bloomberg data. HCL’s narrowing growth differential, now coupled with data centre investment risk, makes the risk-reward unattractive, said a Nuvama Research report dated 14 July.

Also Read | Data centre builders are racing to offload stakes worth billions

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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