HCL serves up a heady cocktail, but valuation leaves no room for error

A relatively low exposure to the troubled banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector stood HCL in good stead relative to its peers. HCL stock is up 17% in the past six months, beating the Nifty IT index’s 11% return. HCL is trading at an FY26 price-to-earnings multiple of 26x, shows Bloomberg data. In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd trade at 28x and 27x, respectively. Simply put, HCL’s valuation leaves no scope for disappointment, especially since its valuation is almost at par with Infosys, which is seen as a major beneficiary of the revival in discretionary demand.