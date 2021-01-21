HDFC AMC puts up a tepid show for investors in December quarter

Asset management companies make money from distribution of mutual fund products. This means that a faster growth in the assets that they manage leads to a boost to profitability. HDFC AMC’s asset under management (AUM) growth has been tepid off late, with the pandemic making it challenging. But most of all, the company has lost market share in equity funds. Equity products have a higher yield and a reduction here has a larger impact on profitability compared with other products. For the December quarter, the fund house’s market share in equity fund AUM stood at 13.4%. It was 15.6% in a year ago and 15.7% at the beginning of FY20.

