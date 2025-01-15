For HDFC AMC, falling equities could deal a double whammy to profitability
Summary
- As equity markets face downward pressure, HDFC AMC could see a dip in both its revenue and other income due to mark-to-market losses. The company’s reliance on equity market performance makes it vulnerable to prolonged market slumps, potentially hitting profitability in the near term.
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd (HDFC AMC) saw its actively managed equity assets under management (AUM) benefiting from significant mark-to-market gains, which far outpaced fresh flows, contributing to a strong performance in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Actively managed equity AUM is crucial for an AMC, as it generates the highest yield.