For HDFC AMC, falling equities could deal a double whammy to profitability

Although the sequential decline in closing actively managed equity AUM was a modest 2%, if the markets continue to decline as they have in the first two weeks of the current month, Q4 could see a larger drop in both closing and average figures. This would, of course, have an impact on Q4 earnings, as lower AUM leads to lower revenue. Additionally, there could be further repercussions from mark-to-market losses on the AMC’s own investments in mutual funds, which are required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's 'skin in the game' rule.