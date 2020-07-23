HDFC AMC’s Q1 was steady, but AUM growth key to shareholder returns

While the industry has focused on pushing systematic investment plans (SIPs) over the last several months, one worry is that SIP inflows have slowed in recent quarters. In fact, SIP inflows in the quarter dipped by about 8.1% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to ₹7,900 crore. Bigger AMCs are feeling the pinch as HDFC’s SIP book contracted about 15% q-o-q in Q1. Analysts said additional inflows to the asset management industry have been shrinking due to an increase in direct equity investing lately.