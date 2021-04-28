HDFC AMC’s steady market share erosion worries investors

That said, there were bright spots in the March quarter performance. Operating revenue showed a 6% growth from the year ago period and other income growth too was healthy. Much of the boost to net profit came through growth in income rather than reduction in expenses as was the case in the December quarter. Further, systemic investment plans (SIP) inflows showed traction by growing 24% year on year. Another positive outcome was the increase in equity AUM during the quarter. Equity products have a higher yield and a reduction here has a larger impact on profitability compared with other products. The company reported an increase in the share of equity in overall AUM to 41.2%, better than industry level.