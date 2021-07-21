HDFC AMC’s struggle to hold market share keeps Street edgy about valuation

HDFC AMC’s market share based on overall outstanding asset under management (AUM) was 12% in the June quarter, slightly down from 13% in the previous quarter. But, the market share has eroded 159 basis points ever since the pandemic broke out last year. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Over six years, the erosion is a steep 5.5 percentage points. This market share loss is led by equity funds even though this segment performed better in the June quarter. The fund house also lost market share in terms of unique investors. In other words, HDFC AMC is neither able to garner more customers nor able to hold on to its existing customers.