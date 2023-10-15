HDFC AMC’s ‘near perfect’ Q2 a big hit
Increasing equity mix has fuelled HDFC AMC’s blended revenue yields to 49 basis points, up 2 bps sequentially.
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd (HDFC AMC) scaled a new 52-week high of ₹2,910 apiece on Friday. The September quarter (Q2FY24) results have brought cheer. Kotak Institutional Equities analysts point out, “HDFC AMC’s Q2FY24 results were near perfect, with both headline/core earnings up 20% year-on-year along with strong operating metrics such as fund performance, customer addition, SIP flows and yield expansion." HDFC AMC’s Q2 profit stands at ₹438 crore.
