Markets
HDFC Bank: A long haul to put the merger pain behind?
Summary
- Despite HDFC Bank's efforts, the loan-to-deposit ratio is still above 100, and any further deterioration could continue to affect the net interest income growth in the coming months
HDFC Bank Ltd’s performance during the March quarter (Q4FY24) reflects the pain in correcting the elevated loan-to-deposit ratio to 104 from 110 in the previous quarter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more