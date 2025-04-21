HDFC Bank is bracing for the margin impact of repo rate-cutting cycle
Summary
- As loans get repriced faster than deposits, with most of the loans being on the floating rate, investors have to brace themselves for a negative impact on net interest margin in the short term.
HDFC Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ending March (Q4FY25) has expanded 2-3 basis points (bps) sequentially and year-on-year to 3.46% after excluding the interest income on income tax refund worth ₹700 crore. While this is praiseworthy, it will be interesting to see how the bank deals with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate-cutting cycle, which is likely to be deeper than envisaged earlier.