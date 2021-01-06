HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank reflect uneven recovery post covid

Needless to say, HDFC Bank continues to enjoy a premium valuation compared with its peers. IndusInd Bank is yet to regain the love of investors. That said, HDFC Bank underperformed the broad market in 2020, something seen for the first time in seven years. One of the reasons is the slap on the wrist late last year by the Reserve Bank of India. The regulator, miffed by frequent digital outages at HDFC Bank, barred the lender from taking on fresh credit card customers until it resolves the issue. This has been a key overhang on the stock, especially since digital platforms have become an important differentiator post the pandemic.