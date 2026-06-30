Is HDFC Bank’s leadership reset the missing piece of the puzzle?

Ananya Roy
3 min read30 Jun 2026, 02:24 PM IST
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HDFC Bank shares have fallen around 20% so far in 2026, significantly underperforming the broader private banking sector.(Reuters)
Summary
HDFC Bank's aggressive leadership changes aim to erase a steep governance discount that has caused the share price to plunge 20% this year despite improving financials.

HDFC Bank Ltd. has finally moved to address the biggest overhang on its stock. India's largest private bank has appointed former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar as its part-time non-executive chairman, named former Axis Bank Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate, and is expected to reappoint Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan after external legal reviews found no merit in governance concerns raised by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

This leadership reset comes at a crucial time. While HDFC Bank have remained remarkably resilient, its market valuation reflects deep investor anxiety. The stock has plunged about 20% so far in 2026, severely underperforming the Nifty Private Bank index's 3% fall.

Sure, the bank has had its share of challenges. Aggressive competition amid financialisation of household assets have resulted in slow deposit mobilisation and higher funding costs. The net interest margin (NIM) has compressed, and asset-quality concerns have played spoilsport.

But these are industry-wide issues, not specific to HDFC Bank. So, what explains HDFC’s steep underperformance versus the private bank index?

Legacy high-cost borrowings from the merged HDFC Ltd. have been weighing on margins and the credit-deposit ratio. While management has insisted otherwise, if CDR isn’t reined in, it could hold back credit growth. Moreover, reliance on high-cost borrowings weighs on margins.

The stock had dropped 15% in 2026 even before the controversial resignation of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty on 18 March.

Fog lifting

But this merger overhang is lifting. Deposits grew 14.4% year-on-year in the March quarter (Q4 FY26) versus 11.6% in the previous quarter, and faster than the 12.1% growth in advances. In fact, with a focus on granular deposits, the bank has been gaining 30-50 basis points of deposit market share for five consecutive years. CDR moderated to 94.6% from nearly 99% in Q3FY26.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The merger synergies are kicking in as well. Since the merger, liability penetration in the home loan franchise has improved from 36% to 50%, with 60-65% of borrowers now routing EMIs through HDFC Bank accounts, improving customer stickiness and current account and savings account (CASA) mobilisation.

Asset quality also remains among the best in the industry. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) are at just 1.15%, while net NPA is below 0.4%. Return on assets has remained stable at 1.9% despite lower NIMs.

Also Read | HDFC Bank drops LDR focus, eyes growth—but past glory remains distant

Regulatory credibility

But Chakraborty's abrupt resignation over alleged differences on “values and ethics” created a drag that overshadowed the healthy March-quarter earnings. It also delayed the process of extending Jagdishan's tenure, introducing an element of leadership uncertainty. The stock is trading 6% below where it was on 18 March, while the private bank index has rallied 7% since then.

Rajiv Kumar's appointment brings much-needed regulatory credibility. As finance secretary, he oversaw a comprehensive NPA cleanup, and recapitalisation and consolidation of public sector banks. Meanwhile, independent legal reviews have cleared the path for Jagdishan's likely reappointment.

Also Read | Why HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others are ramping up AI cyber defences

Sure, competition for deposits remains intense, margin recovery will take time, and credit costs will need to be monitored closely amid the finance ministry’s early-warning signal of stress in retail, agriculture, and MSME loans.

But the HDFC Bank stock seems to be factoring in a governance discount. Trading at just 2 times FY27 book value estimates, per Bloomberg, it is cheaper than its historical median of three times. The latest leadership changes may well prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle, allowing investors to refocus on the bank's operating strengths rather than corporate governance headlines.

About the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

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