Is HDFC Bank’s leadership reset the missing piece of the puzzle?

HDFC Bank Ltd. has finally moved to address the biggest overhang on its stock. India's largest private bank has appointed former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar as its part-time non-executive chairman, named former Axis Bank Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate, and is expected to reappoint Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan after external legal reviews found no merit in governance concerns raised by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty.
This leadership reset comes at a crucial time. While HDFC Bank have remained remarkably resilient, its market valuation reflects deep investor anxiety. The stock has plunged about 20% so far in 2026, severely underperforming the Nifty Private Bank index's 3% fall.
Sure, the bank has had its share of challenges. Aggressive competition amid financialisation of household assets have resulted in slow deposit mobilisation and higher funding costs. The net interest margin (NIM) has compressed, and asset-quality concerns have played spoilsport.