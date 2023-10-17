HDFC Bank needs to raise its margins

The September quarter (Q2FY24) was one of transition for HDFC Bank after it merged with HDFC with effect from 1 July. This has had a bearing on some key metrics during the quarter. For instance, HDFC Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) on total assets in Q2 came in at 3.4%, below expectations. NIM would have been higher by 25 basis points (bps), or 0.25 percentage point, if the bank had not kept the surplus liquidity buffer to manage the merger. Plus, there was a drag from maintaining the incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR).