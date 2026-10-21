HDFC Bank has green shoots beyond Q2

HDFC Bank’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) results may not look impressive at first glance, possibly prompting the 2.3% fall in its shares on Monday. Profit after tax grew just 4.7% year-on-year to ₹19,510 crore, as net interest margin (NIM) fell to its lowest level in 12 quarters. NIM declined 10 basis points (bps) year-on-year and sequentially to 3.16%.
The decline may partly reflect interest outgo on FCNR (B) deposits raised last quarter, even as the yield on assets fell 20 bps year-on-year to 7.6%. Notably, FCNR (B) deposits account for just 3% of HDFC Bank’s total deposits, limiting their impact on overall financials.