HDFC delivers on promised cross-selling
Summary
- Income from distribution of third-party products surged 33% in Q2, while income from payments and card business also went up 20%, riding on digital transactions.
HDFC Bank Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY25) results, the first comparable period after merger with HDFC Ltd, show that India’s largest private sector bank by balance sheet size and market capitalization has regained growth momentum. A striking factor is the core fee-based income growth of 16% year-on-year, largely led by distribution of third-party products and payments. Consequently, core pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) rose 13% to ₹24,413 crore.