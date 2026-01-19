HDFC vs ICICI: Who really won in Q3?
Summary
Nuvama Institutional Equities has a ‘buy’ rating on both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank stocks, but it has cut ICICI’s target price and kept that for HDFC unchanged
The long-running debate over HDFC Bank versus ICICI Bank has resurfaced following their December quarter (Q3FY26) earnings announced on Saturday. This time, HDFC is in the lead.
