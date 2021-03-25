HDFC Bank’s arm HDB Financial needs a fix for premium valuation to stick

HDB Financial is a non-banking finance company set up by HDFC Bank in 2007. The company focusses on lending to small businesses and has a large portfolio of unsecured loans. About half of the portfolio was made up of unsecured and loan against property as of December. The increase in stress also resulted in a sharp rise in provisions for the company. The management had indicated that provisions may take some more time to stabilise but most of the stress has been recognised.

