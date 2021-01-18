HDFC Bank’s earnings bring cheer, but its retail growth remains slow

The lender has chosen to lend to strong balance sheets which have an internal rating on a par with external rating of AA, according to the management. The recent quarterly trend in corporate earnings has shown that large companies have been able to safeguard their profitability and in some cases even managed to enhance it despite covid-19. When it comes to small business, HDFC Bank has taken full benefit of the credit guarantee scheme. It has lent around ₹22,000 crore, taking succour from the fact that the credit risk is taken over by the government for the life of the loan. But it has largely stayed away from version two of the scheme, which focussed on lending to specific stressed sectors.

