HDFC Bank’s investors await more clarity on proposed merger with HDFC

However, the 19% y-o-y growth in deposits could have been better, according to analysts at Macquarie Capital Securities (India). “We believe a 20%+ y-o-y is critical from merger with HDFC perspective and sustaining strong 20%+ loan growth over the medium term. While the bank has indeed grown retail deposits at 20%+ and lower overall growth has been due to wholesale deposits, the challenge is to sustain this deposit growth over several quarters," they added.