HDFC Bank’s investors await more clarity on proposed merger with HDFC

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank in its post-earnings call for the September quarter (Q2FY23) said that it expects to complete its merger with HDFC Ltd. a quarter or a few months ahead of the stipulated timeline. Note that the bank had earlier guided that the merger would be complete by Q2-Q3FY24.
It bodes well that the National Company Law Tribunal has allowed HDFC Bank to hold a shareholders‘ meeting on 25 November for obtaining approval for the proposed merger.
This is encouraging but analysts point out that the merger is weighing on sentiments of investors in HDFC Bank. In FY23 so far, shares of the bank have declined 2% compared to a 9% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
“While we remain positive on the bank, the near-term issue of the merger would continue to remain a key overhang as we need to have clarity on the various dispensations needed for a smooth transition," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 17 October.
Coming to Q2, HDFC Bank saw improvement across key metrics. The bank’s net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points sequentially to 4.1%. One basis point is 0.01%. The gross non performing asset (NPA) stood at 1.23% whereas net NPA stood 0.33% both reduced by 5bps and 2bps respectively on sequential basis.
The loan book grew 23% year-on-year (y-o-y) led by strong growth in commercial and rural banking loans followed by a rise in corporate and retail loans.
However, the 19% y-o-y growth in deposits could have been better, according to analysts at Macquarie Capital Securities (India). “We believe a 20%+ y-o-y is critical from merger with HDFC perspective and sustaining strong 20%+ loan growth over the medium term. While the bank has indeed grown retail deposits at 20%+ and lower overall growth has been due to wholesale deposits, the challenge is to sustain this deposit growth over several quarters," they added.
Further, HDFC Bank’s operating expenses rose 21% y-o-y and its cost-to-income ratio stood at 39% in Q2. Analysts expect the cost to remain elevated largely because of branch expansion and aggressive hiring. The bank said, in the call, that the process of branch opening would be accelerated in H2FY23. In H1FY23, the bank opened 157 branches.
“There may be a slight increase in cost-ratios but with overall revenue growth gaining traction backed by improving margins and steady loan growth we expect earnings momentum to remain strong. Treasury losses are likely to moderate which coupled with controlled credit cost will further help absorb any increase in operating costs" said Nitin Aggarwal, analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
To be sure, positive developments with respect to the merger would boost investor sentiments. Shares of HDFC Bank are down by 16% from their 52-week highs seen on 18 October 2021.
