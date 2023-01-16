HDFC Bank’s investors have one eye on NIM another on merger2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 10:37 PM IST
The private sector lender’s net interest income rose 24.6% year-on-year, partly aided by interest on income tax refund.
There were no fireworks in the December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings performance of HDFC Bank Ltd. The private sector lender’s net interest income rose 24.6% year-on-year, partly aided by interest on income tax refund. Loan growth was driven by the retail segment, compensating for the weak wholesale (corporate) segment. Asset quality was stable, but the net interest margin (NIM) was sequentially flat.
