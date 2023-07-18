HDFC Bank needs to maintain the tempo in deposit growth

With the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd effective from 1 July, the focus from Q2 onwards will turn to the combined entity’s performance. For the merged entity, the pace of deposit mobilisation momentum is crucial. While the fight for deposits is prevalent across the sector, for the merged bank, it would play a key role in achieving its loan growth going ahead. Here, a pick-up in retail deposits would be worth tracking, as they are sticky in nature.