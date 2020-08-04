HDFC Bank’s new chief is good news but it’s too early to rejoice

That said, the new chief does not wipe out all the concerns investors have. The incumbent has largely been at the financial side of the bank and his experience with the business and marketing has been limited. Puri has been an unabashed marketeer of HDFC Bank and is credited with building an enviable growth track record for the bank. “A new person will always bring change, small or big. A pandemic requires new strategies and the market has no idea what he would bring to the table," the analyst said.