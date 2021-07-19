India’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank didn’t live up to market expectations in its June quarter performance. As rare as this is, not all modest performances can be laid at the altar of the pandemic. At the same time, this is a wakeup call for investors who so far have disregarded the impact of the second wave.

The private sector lender reported ₹1,700.9 crore as net profit for the June quarter, lower than street estimates. It reported 8% rise in its provisions on the back of increased stress, which was one of the factors behind the net profit miss. HDFC Bank had to set aside ₹4,830 crore as provisions and beef up its contingency provisions by ₹600 crore as the second wave drove slippages higher by 60% from the previous quarter.

What’s more, is that its restructured loan pile rose to 0.8% and the management expects more borrowers to ask for easier loan terms in the coming quarters too. In short, borrower stress has increased and may take a while to come under control. But all this has not perturbed analysts too much. That is because the management’s guidance in its interaction with them has been optimistic.

“Management highlighted MSME delinquency trend has improved and incremental MSME NPAs are lower than the previous quarter. Also, the corporate book is resilient. This suggests stress is primarily flowing from retail/agri segment," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd wrote in a note.

In a conference call on Saturday, the management indicated that collection efficiencies have bounced back in July. More importantly, the stress among small businesses seems to have lessened. Retail and agriculture, though, remain potential pain points.

That brings us to growth. HDFC Bank’s premium valuations have been as much about growth as impeccable asset quality. In that, the wholesale loan segment has been driving growth since the pandemic began. Retail has suffered and the quarter-on-quarter contraction shows the pain is yet to subside.

The deceleration has prompted analysts at Nomura to scale back their loan growth estimate by 4%. Ergo, earnings per share estimates have also been pruned for the FY22-24 period. Where performance has left investors with dissatisfaction, HDFC Bank’s management has given hope. Recovery in the coming quarters is expected to be strong, both on growth and asset quality.

One unresolved issue is with the ban on credit card issuance by the regulator. In the absence of any clarity from the bank, this may continue to bother investors. “In the near term, lifting of RBI restrictions remains a key monitorable," wrote those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note.

The upshot is that HDFC Bank still has to fix its retail loan book growth fully. Notwithstanding its troubles, the lender wins when compared with peers. This is the final factor that investors of financial companies need to digest. When one of the most conservative balance sheets is impacted by the pandemic, it leaves less hope for peers.

India’s banks may have shed the overhang of legacy bad loans but a new bad loan cycle awaits them in the wake of the pandemic. In this light, investors need to revisit their reasons behind the more than 6% rise in the Nifty Bank index since April.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.