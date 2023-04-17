HDFC Bank’s shares closed 1.5% lower on Monday. The private lender’s March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings are slightly lower than analysts’ expectations. Net profit came in at ₹12,048 crore, rising about 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) aided by nearly 24% growth in net interest income. As such, the bank’s elevated cost-to-income ratio at 42% could also have been a concern for investors. This was driven by higher staff costs and branch expansion. The bank opened 1479 new branches in FY23 and the momentum is expected to continue.

The path forward may not be easy. “HDFC Bank has taken a key call to expand its franchise strongly in areas outside metro markets, when the data from RBI does not show a material outperformance on deposits and loan growth. A strong revenue growth backing these investments would be a key part of the investment call," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

View Full Image Staying steady

There is a risk that the cost-to-income ratio could be higher, but there could also be some comforting factors. As Dnyanada Vaidya, research analyst, Axis Securities said, “While we are expecting the cost-to-income ratio to be around ~41% in FY24 from 40% in FY23, the benign credit cost and steady NIMs could offset the elevated opex." NIM stands for net interest margin.

Coming to Q4 results, a stable credit demand environment helped HDFC Bank’s loan growth of 17% y-o-y. Loan growth can be expected to stay healthy ahead aided by investments and focus on the retail loan portfolio.

To be sure, investors need to monitor the progress on the merger with HDFC and the impact eventually. The management expects the merger to be completed by June-July. It would need the final approval from Reserve Bank of India. The timeline of this approval and the regulatory costs associated with the merger are key risks in the near term. There could be some pressure on HDFC Bank’s NIM in the coming quarters, particularly post the merger with HDFC. According to Gaurav Jani, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, “Key highlight is the bank’s balance sheet which is merger ready as suggested by high cash and other assets which in the short term could drag NIM." “Post the merger, home loans with relatively low-yields come in and with the increase in cost of funds, margins could be impacted," he added. However, repricing of loans and fixed-rate loans, comprising about 45% of the portfolio, may cushion the margin to some extent. In Q4, HDFC Bank’s NIM remained stable sequentially at 4.1%.

