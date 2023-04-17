HDFC Bank stares at NIM, cost concerns after decent Q4 show2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM IST
The private lender’s March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings are slightly lower than analysts’ expectations. Net profit came in at ₹12,048 crore, rising about 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) aided by nearly 24% growth in net interest income.
HDFC Bank’s shares closed 1.5% lower on Monday. The private lender’s March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings are slightly lower than analysts’ expectations. Net profit came in at ₹12,048 crore, rising about 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) aided by nearly 24% growth in net interest income. As such, the bank’s elevated cost-to-income ratio at 42% could also have been a concern for investors. This was driven by higher staff costs and branch expansion. The bank opened 1479 new branches in FY23 and the momentum is expected to continue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started