HDFC Bank stares at NIM, cost concerns after decent Q4 show

To be sure, investors need to monitor the progress on the merger with HDFC and the impact eventually. The management expects the merger to be completed by June-July. It would need the final approval from Reserve Bank of India. The timeline of this approval and the regulatory costs associated with the merger are key risks in the near term. There could be some pressure on HDFC Bank’s NIM in the coming quarters, particularly post the merger with HDFC. According to Gaurav Jani, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, “Key highlight is the bank’s balance sheet which is merger ready as suggested by high cash and other assets which in the short term could drag NIM." “Post the merger, home loans with relatively low-yields come in and with the increase in cost of funds, margins could be impacted," he added. However, repricing of loans and fixed-rate loans, comprising about 45% of the portfolio, may cushion the margin to some extent. In Q4, HDFC Bank’s NIM remained stable sequentially at 4.1%.