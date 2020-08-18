HDFC Bank’s stature as the MS Dhoni among Indian lenders under threat

Like Indian skipper MS Dhoni's famed helicopter shot, HDFC Bank has been able to deliver stellar performance during times of stress. But this time perhaps there could be trouble around the corner that the bank may find difficult to dodge. Misgivings about its vehicle finance vertical and its apparent delays in sharing information with a credit bureau is quickly morphing into a class action lawsuit. US-based Rosen Law Firm and Schall Law Firm have announced separate investigations to build a securities fraud lawsuit against HDFC Bank, arguing that the lender has misled investors.

Two issues that were highlighted by Rosen Law were instances of improper lending practices at HDFC Bank’s vehicle loans vertical and delays in sharing information with credit bureau Experian PLC. Class action suits tend to dent trust among investors. HDFC Bank’s American Depository Receipts listed on NYSE fell 2.8% last night in reaction to the lawsuit news, a sign that at least foreign investors are on edge.

Two issues that were highlighted by Rosen Law were instances of improper lending practices at HDFC Bank's vehicle loans vertical and delays in sharing information with credit bureau Experian PLC. Class action suits tend to dent trust among investors. HDFC Bank's American Depository Receipts listed on NYSE fell 2.8% last night in reaction to the lawsuit news, a sign that at least foreign investors are on edge.

The story with domestic bourses is different though. HDFC Bank shares have hardly budged here. Analysts point out that past class action lawsuits against Indian companies have not seen any drastic negative outcome. “This is not a big issue. Lawsuits don’t always end with a penalty, some of them end in monetary settlements," said an analyst.HDFC Bank in a statement has said that prima facie the lawsuit is frivolous although it is looking into it.

Investors here won’t be entirely wrong in ignoring Rosen Law’s move for now. Class action suits against Infosys, one of which was filed by the same firm, have been dismissed earlier. In fact, the company got a clean chit from the Securities Exchange Commission on a whistleblower case.

The bank’s version is that it has dealt with the lapses in its vehicle finance unit. Chief Aditya Puri had assured shareholders in the annual general meeting that an internal enquiry found some employees guilty of personal misconduct and action was taken. Puri also said that the bank continues to be process driven although human misconduct cannot be completely eradicated.

That leaves the issue of delays in sharing information with credit bureaus. Here it is obvious the bank has been less transparent. Information sharing with credit bureaus is critical now more than ever given the stress on retail borrowers. The bank’s tardiness is worrisome.

It remains to be seen whether the lawsuit will bring enough trouble for the bank. Meanwhile investors should not ignore lapses by the bank. The bank is still the most valuable lender in terms of market capitalisation and majority of brokerages have a buy rating.

But it has lost the tag of most expensive stock to peer Kotak Mahindra Bank. The latter trades at 4.4 times its estimated book value for FY21 while HDFC Bank trades at a modest multiple of 3. All HDFC Bank needs is to demonstrate yet again that it can hit the current stress ball off the field.