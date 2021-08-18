HDFC Bank shares break their dull trend as credit card ban lifted

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd point out that HDFC Bank lost nearly 0.6 million credit card customers due to the ban while its competitors such as SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank gained market share. Despite ceding market share to peers, HDFC Bank still services the biggest portion of the credit card pie with a share of nearly a third of the market. Between December 2020 and June this year, the biggest beneficiary of the credit card ban on HDFC Bank has been ICICI Bank. The latter reported 28% growth in its credit card spends even as the former saw a decline of 11%. The card subsidiary of the largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), was the second biggest beneficiary with a market share gain of roughly 10 basis points.