Active funds are in fact unlikely to buy HDFC Bank stock as their investments are driven primarily by financial performance. Following the unimpressive net interest margin and deposit growth in Q3 FY24, foreign institutional investors had reduced their stake in HDFC Bank to 47.8%, from 52.3% during the March quarter, dragging the stock down from its quarterly peak of ₹1,684 per share to a low of ₹1,364. Thus, the current stock price of ₹1,728 may not entice them.