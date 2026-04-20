HDFC Bank management’s focus has shifted from bringing down the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to pursuing credit growth opportunities. In its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call, the management stated that LDR is not a constraint, citing similar comments from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). With the earlier focus on bringing down LDR now behind it, loan growth has picked up substantially. Advances stood at ₹29.4 trillion in FY26, up 12% year-on-year, a sharp acceleration from 5% growth in FY25.
HDFC Bank moves past loan-to-deposit target, pivots to growth—but past glory remains distant
SummaryWith LDR no longer a constraint, HDFC Bank sees stronger loan momentum ahead even as margins, asset quality, and macro risks shape FY27 outlook.
HDFC Bank management’s focus has shifted from bringing down the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to pursuing credit growth opportunities. In its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings call, the management stated that LDR is not a constraint, citing similar comments from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). With the earlier focus on bringing down LDR now behind it, loan growth has picked up substantially. Advances stood at ₹29.4 trillion in FY26, up 12% year-on-year, a sharp acceleration from 5% growth in FY25.
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