Margin pain hits both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, but one of them has a bigger buffer
As both banks' interest-earning assets grow, one will likely see a faster increase in net interest income and profit. Which is it?
Margin compression has emerged as a shared pain for HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), net interest margin (NIM) fell 11 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.35% for HDFC Bank and 12 bps to 4.27% for ICICI Bank. HDFC Bank reported NIM net of interest on income tax refunds, while we have adjusted ICICI Bank's NIM accordingly to making it comparable.