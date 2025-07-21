Earnings respite unlikely

The fact that provisions for bad debts or credit cost have bottomed out and are likely to trend higher with a reversion to the mean, there is unlikely to be any respite on earnings before tax or profit before tax either. HDFC Bank decided to use capital gains of ₹9,100 crore from selling its stake in HDB Financial to increase floating and contingent provisions. But even after adjusting for this, net credit cost as a percentage of advances has increased 12 bps sequentially to 41 bps. The picture for ICICI Bank is no different, with net credit cost increasing 26 bps sequentially to 53 bps.