HDFC Bank won’t be unscathed from second wave despite healthy Q4

MUMBAI: For HDFC Bank , India’s most valued lender, tough times have begun with FY22 even as last fiscal's fourth quarter metrics strengthened the case for its premium valuation.

The bank reported an 18% growth in its net profit despite increase in provisions. The net profit growth was powered by a 20% rise in operating profit which in turn was due to a healthy 14% loan growth. Retail loan book grew 7% while corporate loan portfolio expanded at a faster 21%.

But before investors cheer these figures, they should note that year-on-year metrics may hide niggling troubles because the fourth quarter of FY20 was hit by a nationwide lockdown in the final week of March. What’s more is that investors would now focus on the outlook in the wake of the second wave of infections and the rising lockdowns across the country. As such, shares of banks are down over 3% today and the broad Nifty index too weak due to second wave worries. Shares of HDFC Bank have slipped too.

Lockdowns not only disrupt loan growth but also impact loan repayment collections. Early signs of asset quality impact are already visible for HDFC Bank. In a call with analysts on Saturday, the management said cheque bounce rates rose in April, a sign of stress. “This will be a key aspect to watch as it will impact credit costs as well as appetite for growth, especially as Covid cases have been rising sharply," said a Jefferies note. For the March quarter though, the lender reported gross bad loan ratio of 1.32%, which captures the true picture of asset quality given that judicial standstill on bad loan recognition has been lifted.

The bank’s retail loan book growth plummeted in FY21 due to the pandemic. Its retail operations were also dented after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) penalised the bank by barring it from issuing fresh credit cards. To be sure, the share of credit cards in overall retail book is 6%. But the portfolio had shown robust growth every quarter and the regulator’s penalty has meant that growth has been hit to some extent. The penalty was because of frequent digital outages at the bank and the technology audit is yet to be concluded. This would be an overhang on the stock.

That said, HDFC Bank’s metrics improved steadily every quarter in FY21. In fact, its most troubled corner in terms of growth, retail loan book, also bounced back to normalcy. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd point out that retail loans grew 5% sequentially, higher than previous quarter-on-quarter growth. The fourth quarter of FY21 was certainly one of the weak quarters in HDFC Bank’s historic performance. It would be clear whether the lender would be stronger than peers once other banks begin detailing their performances in the coming days.

