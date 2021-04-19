HDFC Bank won’t be unscathed from second wave despite healthy Q4

The bank’s retail loan book growth plummeted in FY21 due to the pandemic. Its retail operations were also dented after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) penalised the bank by barring it from issuing fresh credit cards. To be sure, the share of credit cards in overall retail book is 6%. But the portfolio had shown robust growth every quarter and the regulator’s penalty has meant that growth has been hit to some extent. The penalty was because of frequent digital outages at the bank and the technology audit is yet to be concluded. This would be an overhang on the stock.